Bangkok sees clear skies, better air quality

BANGKOK – Overall air quality in greater Bangkok ranged from very good to good on Friday (Feb 14), as wind had reduced the accumulation of dust in many areas.





According to the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai website, there was a lesser concentration of dust particles in Bangkok and neighboring provinces. Sixty-four locations were in the blue level, which indicates very good air quality. Seven areas were in the green level, which reflects good air quality. Only one area was of moderate air quality. The improved conditions were aided by winds that helped reduce the accumulation of dust.

Air quality in the North ranged from unhealthy to very good, with levels of particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5) measuring between 17 to 77 micrograms per cubic meter of air. Unhealthy levels of particulate in the air were reported at Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province and Muang Mae Hong Son district in Mae Hong Son province.

In the Northeast, air quality also ranged from unhealthy to very good, with PM2.5 levels measuring between 31 and 53 micrograms per cubic meter. However, fine dust pollution exceeded the safety threshold in Muang Bueng Kan district of Bueng Kan province earlier today.







