Bangkok ‘Red Line’ test run starts

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) started the test run of its Red Line system and the commercial service was expected to begin in November.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presided over a ceremony to start the tentative operation of the Red Line system from Rangsit via Bang Sue to Taling Chan. The test run showed that a trip from Rangsit to Taling Chan took only about 40 minutes.







The SRT planned to allow commuters to use the Red Line free of charge for its further operational tests from July to October. After the four-month ‘soft opening’, the Red Line will begin its commercial service right away.





The ceremony to start the test run was organized at the Bang Sue Grand Station that functions as the depot of the Red Line.

The Bang Sue Grand Station will be the first smart transport hub of Thailand and Southeast Asia. It will apply 5G communications to support the supplies of information on public transport and tourist attractions to travelers. Besides, it will use robots and artificial intelligence for security operations and deploy smart wheelchairs to serve senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The grand station will cover a total area of nearly 300,000 square meters and will be the hub of all types of train services including commuter trains, long-range trains and high-speed trains. (TNA)











