Bangkok ranked 2nd best city worldwide, best in Asia for digital nomads

Bangkok has been ranked the second best city in the world and the best city in Asia for digital nomads, in a new study by UK-based flexible working solutions provider The Instant Group.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This is a wonderful accolade for both Bangkok and Thailand, recognising as it does the Thai capital’s modernity, connectivity, and affordability attributes. It is even more rewarding when considering how well it complements Thailand’s goal of growing its digital nomad travel sector under the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”







Second only in the world to Lisbon, Portugal in the global ranking of 80 cities for digital nomads, Bangkok scored well in the key areas of affordability, weather, broadband speed, scenery, and transport. Its impressive placing was helped by the wide variety of excellent local cuisine and street food on offer, the more than 15,000 high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots available, great transport options, and some of the lowest priced accommodation available globally.





Bangkok was also one of only two Asian cities to make it into the survey’s top 10 cities from around the world, the other being Seoul in 7th place.

Research has shown there are already 35 million digital nomads worldwide, and with advances in technology, remote working and workplace culture it is thought that by 2035, this number could be one billion. Predictions say the global nomadic workforce will account for one in every three employees.

Alongside Bangkok, Thailand also offers other popular destinations ideal for digital nomads, such as Phuket, Samui, and Chiang Mai. (TAT)

































