‘Bangkok Pride Month’ with lineup of sensational events throughout June

Bangkok is gearing up for an extraordinary celebration of diversity, equality and unity as it prepares to host Bangkok Pride Month in June. The capital is set to transform into a vibrant hub of love, acceptance and empowerment, honoring the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Throughout the entire month, the city will showcase a lineup of sensational events, including the highly anticipated Bangkok Pride Parade on June 4. Renamed Bangkok Pride for the 2023 edition, the parade aims to position Bangkok as a potential host for World Pride in the future.







Under the theme of “Beyond Gender,” Bangkok Pride Month 2023 will advocate for four essential issues, namely Gender Recognition, Marriage Equality, Sex Workers’ Rights and LGBTQ+ Equal Rights to Health. The month-long celebration will be filled with various vibrant and creative activities, including six parades representing the LGBTQ+ community – all designed to communicate and amplify their voices.







The parades, organized around the theme of “LGBTQ+ well-being,” will emphasize the significance of well-being for individuals with diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, with the aim of enhancing their quality of life. Social and community organizations, activists, and LGBTQ+ community networks will actively participate in the parades, with each having its own unique character:

In addition to the parades, Bangkok Pride Month 2023 will offer a diverse range of events and parties throughout June. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy film festivals, parties, cruise parties, drag brunches and pride-themed events hosted by prominent hotels such as Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok and W Bangkok. (NNT)































