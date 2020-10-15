Bangkok Police monitor protest at Ratchaprasong intersection amid emergency decree

The Royal Thai Police set up a command center for a serious emergency situation to monitor the movement of demonstrators as they announced to gather at the Ratchaprasong intersection Thursday afternoon.







The command center is headed by National Police Chief, Suwat Chaengyodsuk.

After some key leaders of the People’s Group (Khana Ratsadorn), an alliance of pro-democracy student groups and people networks were arrested following the mass rally at Government House on Wednesday, the Free Youth group announced to go ahead with the plan to stage a fresh protest at the Ratchaprasong business area.









In response to the declaration of a Serious Emergency Situation in Bangkok by the prime minister that bans gathering of five or more people, Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, the police spokesperson warned demonstrators not to violate the emergency decree.

If they defy the emergency rule and assemble, the police will give them warning to leave the area before taking further action to detain them, he said.

Security checkpoints would be set up there in line with the declaration of the emergency decree.

However, gatherings of more than five persons, which do not have any involvement with political movement are not considered as an offence and can be done legally, he added. (TNA)

