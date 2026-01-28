Bangkok chokes as PM2.5 spikes to red levels in eastern districts

BANGKOK, Thailand – PM2.5 pollution levels in Bangkok rose sharply this morning (Jan 28), with air quality deteriorating across much of the city and reaching levels harmful to health in several districts. The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported orange-level readings in most areas, while four districts recorded red-level concentrations.

The highest PM2.5 readings were measured in Nong Chok at 80.8 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), followed by Min Buri at 77.3 µg/m³, Khlong Sam Wa at 76.5 µg/m³, and Khan Na Yao at 76.1 µg/m³, all exceeding health safety thresholds.







Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the increase was driven by stagnant air conditions, combined with large-scale open burning in neighboring eastern provinces the previous afternoon. The burning covered about 13,000 rai of land and produced a smoke plume estimated at roughly 1,700 square kilometers. Northeasterly winds then carried the smoke into Bangkok, with eastern districts affected first.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it had offered fire engines to support fire control efforts, though local authorities reported that adequate resources were already in place. Air quality is expected to improve once ventilation conditions strengthen and air circulation increases.



Residents were urged to limit outdoor activities, wear PM2.5-protective masks when outside, and reduce strenuous physical exertion. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation was advised to seek medical attention, with extra caution for children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart conditions. Real-time air quality updates are available via the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, and official Bangkok Metropolitan Administration channels. (NNT)



































