Bangkok new registration campaign for migrant workers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has launched a new registration campaign for unregistered migrant workers from neighboring countries, in an effort to provide healthcare coverage to these workers and their children. Registrations can now be made at any Bangkok district offices, with advance reservations encouraged to avoid crowding.







Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday started accepting the registration of unregistered migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, including their children under the age of 18.

This registration scheme will ensure these workers and their children have access to healthcare benefits, including COVID-19 treatments. Registered workers will be provided with a non-national identification card.



Registrations can now be made at any of the 50 district offices in Bangkok, with each office limiting its service capacity to 30 people daily. Employers making registration on behalf of their migrant workers are encouraged to make an appointment in advance on the website http://nonthaiidbkk.bangkok.go.th/. (NNT)



























