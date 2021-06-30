Bangkok may allow some construction sites to continue

Restrictions on movements may be eased at some construction worker dormitories and building sites in Bangkok, to allow essential work to proceed and to prevent engineering problems, CCSA reported.

National Security Council chief Gen Natthapol Nakpanich said on Tuesday there had been a meeting at the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) operations center to discuss the easing of some measures. Any work deemed essential for construction purposes may be allowed at some sites.







He said any such work will be assessed by the CCSA operations center every 15 days, to evaluate how restrictions to curb the COVID-19 situation could be eased.

Gen Natthapol added that the CCSA is trying its best to impose restrictions at the proper time, adding that they have held talks with construction associations and Thai restaurant operators, regarding the restrictions, and explained the COVID-19 situation to them, before the announcement was issued. (NNT)



















