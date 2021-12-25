Bangkok making roads safer for holidaymakers

Bangkok City Hall has started its road safety campaign for this year’s holiday season, with speeding and drunk driving being the main concerns.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday launched its road safety campaign, as people prepare to travel abroad for the upcoming holidays. City Hall is calling for cooperation from motorists to comply with traffic regulations such as speed limits and other road safety rules, including refraining from driving under the influence.







The BMA has been running its holiday season road safety campaign for two consecutive years and reported a 10% reduction in road accidents during the 2020-2021 campaign.

The city has also identified 174 accident hotspots, with fixes already implemented for 152 locations.



For this year, each of the 50 district offices will be conducting inspections at restaurants and bars to ensure compliance with the alcohol serving age limit, while also promoting its Drink Don’t Drive initiative. (NNT)



























