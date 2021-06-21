Bangkok lifts ban on dining in non-air conditioned restaurants; alcohol prohibited

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has lifted restrictions on dining in non-air conditioned restaurants and increased the maximum seating limit in air conditioned venues from 21 June.

According to the latest BMA order, signed by Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, non-air conditioned restaurants may operate at 100% capacity, while air-conditioned venues are allowed to occupy up to 50% of their seating capacity for dine-in customers.







The order also allows eateries in Bangkok to open until 11pm, up from 9pm, though the ban on alcohol consumption on restaurant premises remains in place.

In addition to easing restrictions on dining out, the order allows swimming pools and other water-sports facilities to reopen, along with education centers and science parks, and public and private libraries. Sporting events without spectators are now allowed. (NNT)
































