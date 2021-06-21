Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine has reported that two doses of Sinovac in Thais help to stimulate over 50% immunity against COVID-19.

The university worked with the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct tests on people who had already received two Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses.







According to Chulalongkorn University, the ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) technique used in labs showed that 95% of 186 people, who had received two Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses, had already developed immunity to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, blood tests also showed that 70% of 171 people, who had received two Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses over two weeks, had over 50% immunity against the virus. (NNT)

























