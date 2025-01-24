Sidewalks revamped at Khlong Toei Market 2, Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Chakkaphan Phewngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, along with Mr. Supakrit Boonkhant, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, led an inspection of the removal of vendors and dismantling of structures in front of Khlong Toei Market 2 on Ratchadaphisek Road in Khlong Toei District. Joining the inspection were Ms. Kesjarin Samipak, Director of Khlong Toei District, and senior officials from various departments, including City Law Enforcement, Public Works, Drainage and Sewerage, Traffic and Transport, and other relevant agencies.

The initiative is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) ongoing efforts to enhance the cityscape, improve sidewalks, and streamline traffic along Ratchadaphisek Road, covering the stretch from Khlong Toei Intersection to Na Ranong Intersection. Deputy Governor Chakkaphan emphasized that the project aims to create organized and sanitary public spaces while ensuring the continuity of urban enhancements in the area. This initiative aligns with the recent improvements made to Lao Market, where sidewalks were upgraded in December 2024.







The area in front of Khlong Toei Market 2 previously accommodated around 10 vendors selling fresh fish and vegetables. The site often became wet and unhygienic, posing potential health risks. To address these issues, the Khlong Toei District Office issued directives for vendors to vacate the area and remove all belongings, trade equipment, and awnings by January 19, 2025. These vendors have since relocated to Khlong Toei Market 2 and nearby markets.

The dismantling of structures in front of Khlong Toei Market 2 began today under the supervision of the Khlong Toei District Office. Following the clearance, the Public Works Department will renovate sidewalk using Universal Design principles to ensure accessibility, including wheelchair ramps and other features for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, improvements will extend to one traffic lane to enhance mobility and safety.



Once the sidewalk renovations are completed, the Drainage and Sewerage Department will connect drainage pipes to the Rama IV drainage tunnel to enhance water management in the area. Simultaneously, the Traffic and Transport Department will apply fresh curb and lane markings, and local Metropolitan Police will enforce traffic regulations to ensure safe and efficient use of the roadways.

Deputy Governor Chakkaphan emphasized that the Khlong Toei District Office will closely monitor the progress of these enhancements while coordinating with relevant agencies to maintain efficiency, cleanliness, and aesthetic appeal. This integrated approach reflects the BMA’s commitment to creating a more organized, sanitary, and visually appealing urban environment that benefits both residents and visitors alike.







































