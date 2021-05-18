Bangkok launches center for Covid-19 patient management

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has upgraded the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, to become the headquarters for COVID-19 patient management in Bangkok.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered the upgrade as Thailand logged a record 9,635 new infections on Monday, 6,853 in prisons and 1,843 in Bangkok.







BMA Permanent Secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said three teams have been set up to accelerate patient management. Busarakham Hospital will be responsible for North and East Bangkok. The reception center, at Nimibutr Stadium, will be responsible for central and southern Bangkok, while Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital will be responsible for Thonburi.

She added that the BMA will cooperate with relevant authorities to speed up operations, so that COVID-19 patients receive medical treatment at hospitals, field hospitals or “hospitels” as soon as possible. (NNT)





























