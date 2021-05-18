All Thais aged 18-59 can register for vaccinations or check for nearby walk-in services from May 31

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek announced on Monday that all Thais aged 18-59 can register for a COVID-19 vaccination from May 31st. Universal registration has been brought forward from July due to the record daily numbers of new cases.

She assured the public that all COVID-19 vaccines registered in Thailand stimulate an effective immune response to the virus. Any recipients who suffer rare serious side effects from the vaccination will be compensated by the National Health Security Office (NHSO).







People can register for the jab via the MorPrompt app or Line account, or through public hospitals, health volunteers and other channels. Walk-in vaccinations will also be available as per announcements in each province.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry is also in the process of setting up a vaccination registration system for expats and foreigners working in Thailand. The system is expected to be up and running by August. (NNT)























