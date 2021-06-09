Bangkok keeps spotting new clusters

The government expressed concern about the progressive increase of COVID-19 clusters in Bangkok.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, quoted the Department of Health of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as reporting that there were 74 COVID-19 clusters in 35 districts in the capital.







According to the spokesman, a cluster at Samor Thong Garment Co in Bang Khae district had 20 cases, two construction workers’ camps in Yannawa district had altogether 69 cases and another construction workers’ camp in Huai Khwang district had 349 cases.





Details of all the COVID-19 clusters in Bangkok are available on the Facebook page of the Public Relations Office of BMA.

Dr Taweesilp also said from Feb 28 to June 7, people received 4.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. Of them, 1.39 million people had their second jab. (TNA)



















