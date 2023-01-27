Bangkok introduces ’Metro Art’ attraction at MRT Phahon Yothin subway station

Bangkok’s newest art space and creative landmark, the “Metro Art” project, officially opened on Dec 26 at the MRT Phahon Yothin subway station.

The over 30 million Baht project was developed by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (BMN) and is supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as a new location for tourists and Thais to visit, particularly those who appreciate art and creativity.







Wattana Sittiwaitayaporn, BEM’s Assistant Managing Director of Commercial Development and Corporate Communications, says the free art project occupies a 1,000-square-meter space. Throughout the year, various activities and exhibitions, including modern and classical art by renowned artists, will be offered to guests monthly.

With support from the International Watercolor Society Thailand (IWS), the event also features an Art Learning Center, where visitors can learn various art forms.







The “Metro Art” project is the first art exhibition on the MRT subway system and is expected to increase MRT usage by 20%, from 25,000 to 30,000 passenger trips per day.

Visit the MRT Bangkok Metro’s Facebook page for more details on the event. (NNT)

































