Bangkok and Central Part Weather

During 6 – 9 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms. During 10 – 12 May, hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 37-40°C. Southerly wind 10-30 km/hr.







Hot to very hot with isolated thunderstorms and gusty wind mostly in Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, UthaiThani and Nakhon Sawan. Minimum temperature 27-29 °C. Maximum temperature 39-42 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 k/hr.