Bangkok hot during the day, isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind

Bangkok Weather Forecast

During 9 – 10 and 14 – 15 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershowers. During 11 – 13 May, hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 37-40°C. Southerly wind 10-30 km/hr.







Central Part Weather Forecast

Hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, UthaiThani, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and SuphanBuri. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 39-40 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 k/hr.

During 9 – 10 and 14 – 15 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty. Minimum temperature 26-29°C. Maximum temperature 38-42°C. During 11 – 13 May, hot during the day. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hails. Minimum temperature 24-26°C. Maximum temperature 36-39°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr.











