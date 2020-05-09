PM Prayut satisfied with efforts in the fight against narcotics so far in Thailand

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has expressed satisfaction with anti-narcotic efforts over the first three months of this year, while insisting that authorities found to be involved in the drug trade will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.







The Prime Minister, chairing a briefing on anti-narcotic efforts and the seizing of assets from drug networks, was informed that, following the establishment of the National Command Center for Drugs (NCCD) by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) in February this year, assets with a combined value of 372.2 million baht, have been seized from narcotics networks. The assets comprise 29.4 million baht in cash and 342.9 million baht in other goods.

Gen. Prayut thanked all involved and lauded the NCB for meeting its first quarter targets while asking them to continue to improve performance by assessing and resolving any flaws or obstacles, including those in the law. He voiced confidence that investigation of some 10,000 suspicious bank accounts will prove an important tool against drug networks.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the illegal narcotics issue has been linked to unrest in the southern region of Thailand, remarking that its eradication will then serve the southern peace effort. Assuring the government will support the work of its agencies, he warned against authorities being compromised by criminals and said they will face legal repercussions.(NNT)















