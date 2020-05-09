Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market reopens today, strict measures in place

Shops at the Weekend Market reopen today while the Chutuchak Plant Market already resumed business on 3 May, but the Night Market remains closed due to the night-time curfew.







Bangkok, 09 May, 2020 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to inform local and international tourists that Thailand’s largest market, the Chatuchak Weekend Market, has reopened today with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Chatuchak Weekend Market is managed and operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The BMA Market Office initially allowed traders at the Chatuchak Plant Market to resume their business last Sunday, 3 May, from 12.00-18.00 Hrs. on Tuesday, and 05.00-18.00 Hrs. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thus, the BMA Market Office has allowed shops at the Weekend Market to reopen from today, from 05.00-18.00 Hrs. However, the Night Market remains closed due to the nationwide night-time curfew.

Mrs. Wallaya Wattanarat, BMA’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, visited the Market yesterday to ensure that all COVID-19 control measures were ready for the Market’s reopening.

The Market has restricted the entrance and exit at six locations: Entrance 1 on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Entrance 2 on Kamphaeng Phet 3 Road, and Entrance 3 on Phaholyothin Road are also for vehicles. Entrance 4 at the entry/exit of the MRT Kamphaeng Phet Station, Entrance 5 at the entry/exit of the Mixt Chatuchak shopping mall, and Entrance 6 at the entry/exit of JJ Mall are for pedestrians.

Body temperature screening points are set up at all entrances. Alcohol-based hand gel and handwashing are available at the Market. Both sellers and customers are required to wear masks. Toilets are cleaned every two hours.

Food shops offering table service must arrange space to ensure customers keep at least 1.5 metres away from one another or install dividers to separate them. Shops selling clothes, shoes, bags, and other items must limit the number of visitors at five at any one time for each small shop and at 10 for bigger shops.

Other weekend and flea markets were reopened on 3 May, or are scheduled to reopen once all measures have been put in place. See more at TAT update: Bangkok weekend and flea markets reopen under safety guidelines.

Once again, TAT would like to remind all to strictly follow the health and safety guidelines while shopping at markets in Thailand, as we are entering a new normal in the post-COVID-19 era. Be reminded to wear a surgical or cloth mask when outside of your residence, wash your hands regularly, and observe social distancing rules.

Source & photo credit: BMA PR Office and Chatuchak Weekend Market, BMA.

Mrs. WallayaWattanarat, BMA’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, visited the Market on 8 May, 2020

(photos: BMA PR Office). (tatnews.org)












