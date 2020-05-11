Bangkok hot during the day, chances of thundershowers, max temp 39°C

Hot. Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, UthaiThani, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkram and SamutSakon. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 k/hr.







Bangkok and Central Part Weather

During 11 – 13 May, hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind. During 14 – 17 May, hot. Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 26-29 °C. Maximum temperature 37-39°C. Southerly wind 10-30 km/hr.

















