Bangkok hosts forum on climate change and sustainable urban development

Academics, experts, and policymakers from Europe and Southeast Asia gathered in Bangkok on March 14 for a four-day forum aimed at promoting international cooperation on climate change and sustainable urban development.

The “Transformative Futures: Clim/Sust SE Asia 2023” forum, co-hosted by the University of Groningen, Thammasat University, and Gadjah Mada University, has been scheduled to take place at the Royal Princess Larn Luang Hotel in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district.







The event, which was officiated by Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej, provided an opportunity for participants to learn from international experts and cooperate on future projects related to climate change to discuss sustainable development in Southeast Asia, contributing to international efforts to address these pressing issues.







Personnel from the Institute of Metropolitan Development and the Urban Community Development College, both under the supervision of Bangkok’s Navamindradhiraj University, were also expected to take part in the forum.







Tavida highlighted that the gathering also enabled the exchange of data, knowledge, hypotheses, ideas, and suggestions among Bangkok officials, professors, students, academics, and their international counterparts, emphasizing the openness of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to novel input that could be transformed into policies for further enhancing the city’s well-being. (NNT)



























