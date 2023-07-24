Bangkok holds ‘Look Up BKK’ to promote long history of multiculturalism

Bangkok City Hall has been holding a cultural festival this week promoting the capital’s multicultural roots. Titled ‘Look Up BKK,’ the event takes place over four days, starting from Thursday (20 July) and concluding on Monday (24 July).

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) joined hands with the Ministry of Culture to host this cultural festival, which aims to promote the multicultural aspect of the city.







The festival features art and cultural attractions representing the capital’s long history of multiculturalism spanning some 240 years.

Chalermpon Chotinuchit, a deputy permanent secretary at the BMA, said the festival serves as a tool for promoting creativity and driving forward the conservation of multicultural heritage, as well helping boost the local economy.







The ‘Look Up BKK’ festival displays unique and rare traditional performances by cultural groups within the city, as well as handicraft workshops. The event also showcases street art displays, cooking demonstrations, delicious food items, and unique local products. (NNT)

















