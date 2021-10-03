Bangkok Grand Station vaccination center reverts to SRT next month

Up to 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok throughout its 130 days of service. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health is planning to clear out and return the spaces of the central rail hub to the State Railway of Thailand on 28 November.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Friday visited Bang Sue Grand Station to inspect its COVID-19 booster dose vaccination service, after which he said 1,948,160 doses of vaccine had been administered by the center since 24 May 2021. The shots were given to frontline personnel of the Ministry of Transport and staff involved in public transport operations, as well as members of the general public. The Central Vaccination Center was set up after the Ministry of Transport was assigned by the government to support the public health drive to care for COVID-19 patients and accommodate the national vaccination effort.





In the meantime, the Ministry of Public Health is planning to return the spaces at Bang Sue Grand Station to the State Railway of Thailand on 28 November to accommodate the latter’s full-scale launch of the Red Line suburban train route and the commercialization of the area. However, the transport minister noted that clearing out the station was pending a decision from the prime minister or the Ministry of Public Health about the continuation of vaccination services there. If the services are to be maintained, some spaces at Bang Sue Grand Station will be allocated for the purpose of administering vaccines.





Mr. Saksayam added that booster shots had been given to 70,000 people who worked in public transport, from a pool of about 150,000 people. The entire pool will receive booster doses by the end of October.

Central Vaccination Center Director Dr. Mingkwan Vichaidith said the existing plan calls for the administering of 2nd and 3rd doses to conclude by 23 November. She said registration will open next week for people who have yet to receive any shot of the vaccine, with a target of inoculating 100,000 persons. Registration is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. (NNT)





























