Bangkok Governor proposes repayment of BTS debt to City Council

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presented a proposal to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council requesting approval to settle a debt of over 14 billion baht owed to the BTS operator, November 22. The debt pertains to unpaid fees for operations and maintenance, as mandated by the Supreme Administrative Court, with a deadline for repayment by January 21, 2025.

Key Highlights:

Comprehensive Review: Governor Chadchart assured the council that all aspects of the repayment have been thoroughly considered, emphasizing the need to protect public funds.

Future Planning: The governor discussed preparations for the transfer of the “red zone” BTS routes (Mo Chit-On Nut and National Stadium-Taksin Bridge) back to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in 2029 after the concession expires.







Collaborative Strategy: The BMA aims to work closely with the council under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act to ensure legal and financial stability while planning the next phase of BTS operations.

The proposal marks a significant step in resolving the debt and setting a sustainable path for Bangkok’s public transportation system.

































