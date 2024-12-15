Bangkok governor orders safety review after falling high-rise debris incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Dec 15 has ordered an immediate halt to the demolition of the Sri Fuangfoong building in Bang Rak District following an incident where debris fell from the structure onto Rama IV Road. The move aims to ensure public safety and prevent future accidents.

On December 14, 2024, a piece of material from the 14-story Sri Fuangfong building, which has been under demolition since June 2024, fell due to an electrical short circuit in the crane being used. The malfunction prevented the crane from operating correctly, causing a portion of the building material to drop. Governor Chadchart, accompanied by Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon and experts from the Engineering Institute of Thailand, visited the site to assess the situation.



Governor Chadchart stated, “This incident highlights the need for a thorough review of all ongoing demolition projects in Bangkok. Public safety must come first. The demolition of the Sri Fuangfoong building has been temporarily suspended until we identify the exact cause of the accident and implement preventive measures.”

He identified three main concerns regarding building demolitions: noise and dust pollution, impact on drainage systems from debris clogging, and safety risks. “We are fortunate that no one was injured or killed in this case. However, it is a wake-up call for stricter enforcement and improvement of safety protocols,” Chadchart added.



The President of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand suggested two possible causes of the incident: operational errors or equipment failure, particularly with the crane. “If the issue was an electrical short circuit, there should have been a backup safety mechanism in place, such as a circuit breaker. We are currently gathering data, and it will take approximately 15 days to determine the root cause.”

Bangkok authorities are now conducting a comprehensive review of all high-rise demolition projects to ensure public safety and prevent similar incidents in the future. (TNA)








































