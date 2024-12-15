Thai Prime Minister leads delegation to Malaysia for bilateral talks and celebrates global recognition

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra departed for Malaysia for an official visit from December 15-16. She will participate in the 7th Annual Consultation meeting in Putrajaya on December 16 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are key cabinet members, including Deputy Prime Ministers Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Anutin Charnvirakul, as well as ministers from foreign affairs, tourism, agriculture, and culture. The delegation will arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at approximately 5:00 PM local time (1 hour ahead of Bangkok).







The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and promote collaborative projects, especially in border development, trade, investment, transportation, and tourism. The two leaders will also witness the signing of two MOUs: one on rubber industry development and another on cultural cooperation.

PM Paetongtarn also expressed her pride in being ranked 29th on Forbes’ list of the world’s most powerful women. She highlighted her joy in seeing “Thailand” represented on the global stage, emphasizing her commitment to advancing the nation.







































