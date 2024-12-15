Thailand marks ‘International UHC Day 2024’ with focus on health promotion and innovation

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) co-organized an event to celebrate the 2024 International Universal Health Coverage Day (International UHC Day) on 12 December. H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Montien Kanasawadse, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Health, and Ms. Saima Wazed, Regional Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) jointly delivered welcoming and opening remarks.

The celebration event was organised under the theme “Health Promotion: A Path Towards Sustainable UHC,” comprising presentations by distinguished speakers on the importance and implementation of UHC, health promotion, and the linkages between UHC and health promotion. A panel discussion was also held to explore various aspects and perspectives of health promotion.



Panelists exchanged views on Thailand’s efforts to highlight health promotion on the international stage as the 2024 Chair of the Foreign Policy and Global Health Initiative (FPGH), implementing UHC and health promotion at the local level through the Community Health Fund, health promotion as Lifestyle Medicine, and utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology in public health promotion and services.

In addition, the Ministry and the NHSO honoured the Rural Doctors Movement as the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, in recognition of their tireless efforts to provide access to health care and services to rural communities in Thailand and realize UHC and health equity. (MFA)













































