Bangkok governor inspects Phadung Krung Kasem canal in response to complaints of stench

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials have inspected Phadung Krung Kasem canal in response to complaints of a foul stench from the water.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected Phadung Krung Kasem canal, accompanied by his deputy Wisanu Subsompon and personnel from the BMA’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage. The team was inspecting the reported stench at the canal, in accordance with public complaints.







Chadchart explained that City Hall needs to reduce the water level inside canals in Bangkok in the rainy season so these watercourses would be able to accommodate rainwater and prevent flooding. With significant amounts of water having been drained from Phadung Krung Kasem canal, sludge at the bottom of the canal started to emit sulfur, giving rise to the stench. The governor said vessels operating on the canal also stir up the sludge, exacerbating the issue. However, City Hall still needs to drain water from canals to prevent floods.







According to the governor, the BMA constantly checks on the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) reading of water in canals. The reading indicates the dirtiness of the water, and the reading for Phadung Krung Kasem canal most recently stood at 9. Chadchart said that to comply with standards, the reading needs to be below 20. However, draining of water from canals would cause this reading to deteriorate because of the sludge coming closer to the water surface.

The governor thanked the public for providing information and input on the matter, adding that the BMA and relevant agencies will seek to make improvements. He noted the stench might have been caused by excess water draining, as City Hall was worried about floods. (NNT)

















