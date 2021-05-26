Bangkok expands jab booking to convenient stores, mobile app, and website to reach immunity

Residents of Bangkok will be able to make appointments for their COVID-19 jabs starting this Thursday on an online portal, or at convenience stores. The campaign run by Bangkok City Hall gives residents more access to the vaccines, in addition to the government’s main inoculation program.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched its own vaccination program for residents, using vaccines allocated by the government, while allowing members of the public who are not on the priority list to get their jabs earlier.







From 27th May, residents of Bangkok aged 18-59 years old without chronic illnesses can book their vaccination appointments starting on 7th June, using the government’s app, on the City Hall website, or in person at a convenience store.

The Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, said today the appointment system has been developed in cooperation with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Krungthai Bank, and IBM, while City Hall’s vaccination centers will be available at 25 locations across the capital.







To book an appointment, Bangkok residents who have participated in any of the government’s financial aid or tourism promotion campaigns which use the Pao Tang app as the main portal, can simply make their appointment using the app.

Bangkok residents who have never participated in the government’s campaigns, or who have already deleted the Pao Tang app, can register and make an appointment on the City Hall’s inoculation campaign website www.ไทยร่วมใจ.com

Alternatively, Bangkok residents can opt to make their vaccination appointments at a convenience store, namely any 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Tops Daily, or mini Big C, by presenting their national ID card. This registration option is only available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

City Hall has been coordinating with mobile operators True, Dtac, and AIS to increase the capacity of the 1516 call center, which now has 450 operators available to answer questions from the general public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

This Bangkok vaccination program by the City Hall will run in parallel with the national inoculation campaign, which will start vaccinating people 60 years or older and persons with chronic illnesses from 7th June onwards. The BMA expects to receive AstraZeneca vaccine as the main supply for its vaccination program of older residents. (NNT)























