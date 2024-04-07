Bangkok Don Mueang Airport prepares for Songkran holiday travel boom

Don Mueang International Airport is expected to handle at least 625,000 passengers during this year’s Songkran vacation, with over 4,000 aircraft landing at Bangkok’s low-cost carrier hub between 11-17 April. It forecasts a significant 10.58% increase over the previous year’s figures.

In preparation for the peak holiday season, the airport has made many changes to improve passenger comfort and safety. These improvements include a Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in counter, a self-bag drop system, a unique passenger validation system (PVS), and self-boarding gates. Furthermore, amenities for travelers with special needs have been upgraded to ensure a comfortable trip experience.







Passengers arriving at the airport can book further journeys using online platforms such as Grab and Cabb or at specialized transit booths. Travelers can also use the SRT’s Red Line and feeder buses to get to the city’s electric train route.

The airport’s two parking facilities can hold a total of 3,508 vehicles. Throughout the holiday season, shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes between the car parks and terminals to ensure smooth transit. (PRD)































