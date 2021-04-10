Bangkok cleans up public places to contain Covid-19

Bangkok has increased the frequency of cleaning of public places and facilities in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said BMA staff will clean roads, pavements, pedestrian flyovers, bus stops, passenger rest areas and contact surfaces at government offices in the capital more frequently to ensure people’s safety.







The BMA will clean public toilets every hour at four locations — Banglamphu, Dusittaram Temple, Daowadeung Temple and Bo Bae Market, and will also hold a ‘big cleaning day’ activity at public hospitals to ensure the safety of people coming to receive medical treatment.







Meanwhile, people using public facilities should adhere to the ‘D-M-H-T-T-A’ principles advised by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which are: distancing from others, wearing mask, washing hands, checking body temperature, testing for Covid-19, and using applications such as Thai Chana and Mor Chana. (NNT)













