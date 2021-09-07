Bangkok chosen best city for ‘Workation’ among 150 cities worldwide

Bangkok is the world’s best ‘workation’ city for both work and vacation at the same time.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Holidu.co.uk, Britain’s website for vacation destinations, ranked Bangkok as the Best City for a Workation 2021 among 150 cities worldwide.







Selecting the best city for the people who wanted to work and relax at the same time, the management of the website considered monthly accommodation charges, the costs of after-work beverages, and the average hours of daylight per day, WiFi speeds and interesting activities.

The selection was based on information from reliable sources including BestCities.org and Tripadvisor.co.uk.



After Bangkok, New Delhi came second, followed by Lisbon, Barcelona, Budapest and Buenos Aires jointly at the fifth position, Mumbai, Istanbul, Bucharest and Phuket. (TNA)





































