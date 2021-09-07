Thai-German restaurant owner goes to Europe while sad German remains in Pattaya

The Thai owners of a German bar & restaurant have gone to Germany and a sad German is missing his old life in Pattaya. Welcome to Thailand in 2021.

The “Pattaya Move On” plan may have aimed to bring back fully vaccinated foreign tourists willing the jump through hoops and untangle red tape, but Pattaya right now is unrecognizable for those who once visited “the extreme city.”







Beer bars on both sides of Soi 7 are not only closed, but abandoned and taken over by the homeless. Tommy, a sad German, looked around Sept. 6 and pined for his old life, drinking beer and having bargirls beckon him as a handsome man.

Meanwhile, the Stuple beer bar and German restaurant has shut down, even though restaurants are allowed to reopen with limited dine-in service.

Owner “Athapol” said the few expats in town wouldn’t generate enough income for the restaurant to reopen. So his family moved back to Germany until Thailand sorts out its coronavirus problem.



























