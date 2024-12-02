Myanmar navy fires on Thai fishing boats, one sailor dead and several captured

RANONG, Thailand – Myanmar navy forces, claiming that a group of Thai fishing boats had entered Myanmar’s maritime waters, shot at Thai fishing vessels, resulting in one sailor’s death and multiple crew members being held, Thai officials said.

The incident occurred on November 30 when Myanmar navy vessels allegedly fired upon and seized one Thai fishing boats operating near the maritime border between Ranong province, Thailand, and Myanmar. One sailor, 24-year-old Warakorn Jusiripongkul jumped into the water to escape but couldn’t make it back to the boat and drowned.







Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep concern over the incident. The government has initiated diplomatic and military channels to secure the sailors’ immediate release. The report confirmed that 31 crew members were detained, with four Thai nationals currently held.

The details have not yet been clearly concluded whether or not there was a maritime border intrusion. The Foreign Ministry has invited the Myanmar ambassador to Thailand to discuss the matter on Monday (Dec 2) and demand a thorough investigation.







Admiral Pasukree Wilailak, Navy Spokesperson, revealed that they were able to assist two fishing boats in total: the Duang Thawi Phol 333 with 29 crew members (one fatality) and the Maha Lap Thanawat 4 with 33 crew members (two injured).

He confirmed that the Myanmar navy actually detained one Thai fishing boat. Upon investigation, it was found that all 15 fishing boats were from Phang Nga Province. The fishermen may not have been familiar with the specific area, potentially contributing to the incident. (TNA)









































