Bangkok bridge collapse kills 5, injures 27, wrecks roadway below

BANGKOK, Thailand – An elevated bridge under construction as part of the Rama III–Dao Khanong Expressway Project collapsed on March 15, killing five people and injuring 27 others. The incident caused extensive damage to the roadway below, disrupting traffic in multiple districts.

The collapsed structure fell onto the first-level expressway, a key route through the Bang Mot, Bang Khun Thian, and Chom Thong areas. The debris has completely blocked the roadway, which is heavily used by commuters traveling into central Bangkok, forcing authorities to suspend all traffic in the area.







Chom Thong-Burana Road, which runs beneath and around the accident site, has also been closed in both directions. Engineers are assessing nearby structures to determine when traffic can safely resume.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse and are working to clear the wreckage. (NNT)























