Irrigation Department diverts Yom River water to Bang Rakam Model Fields, preparing for future storms

PHITSANULOK, Thailand – The Irrigation Department has begun diverting water from the Yom River into the Bang Rakam Model fields to slow down the flow of water into the central plains. However, the department plans to divert only 30-40% of the water, keeping in mind the need to reserve space for potential new storms in September.

As of August 27, water levels in the Yom River, especially in Phrom Phiram District, Phitsanulok, have started overflowing due to water being redirected from Sukhothai. The excess water is being channeled into the Bang Rakam Model fields, a flood management project, but the plan is to divert only a portion of the water to mitigate the impact on the region and prepare for future rainfall.







Flooding has begun affecting farmlands in low-lying areas along the Yom River in Phrom Phiram, but the city’s economic zone remains unaffected.

Chamnan Chutieng, director of the Phitsanulok Irrigation Project, confirmed that the department has started diverting water into the Bang Rakam Model fields. Both natural overflows and the opening of floodgates have allowed water to enter the fields, where harvesting was completed by August 15, 2024. Additionally, water from the Yom River is being diverted into DR 2.8 canals, which flow into the Nan River, where water levels have been lowered in preparation. Although water levels in the Yom and Nan Rivers have risen, they have not yet breached the banks.



Outside the Bang Rakam Model, harvesting in areas along the right bank of the Yom River continues. Out of 103,000 rai of farmland initially affected, only 42,000 rai remain unharvested. Farmers are working rapidly to harvest their crops before floodwaters reach their fields.

Irrigation officials noted that the Nong Mon and Jig En fields, which border Bang Rakam and Phrom Phiram Districts, are the first areas where water has been diverted. Farmers in these areas have already completed their harvests, allowing the fields to act as water retention zones, reducing the pressure on other areas, such as the overflowing Mem Canal.







































