Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station to end walk-in vaccinations on July 31

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has announced that people aged 60 and over, those weighing more than 100 kilograms and pregnant women can walk in for a COVID-19 jab at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station until the end of this month.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, from next month, the vaccination center aims to deliver up to 20,000 jabs daily to people aged 18 and over, as well as those with chronic disease who have registered.







He also advised the elderly, the obese and pregnant women to get their inoculations as soon as possible, as they face the risk of severe symptoms or death if infected.

Mr. Anutin added that vaccine recipients below the age of 60 can head to the registration point without stopping to have their blood pressure measured. Those who have booked via the four telecom companies can use the ‘Vaccine Bang Sue’ smartphone app to fill out their information, as well as a health-screening form, and head to the vaccination center on the date of their appointment. (NNT)

























