Ramanya Resort Pattaya to open as Covid-19 isolation center Aug. 1

Pattaya’s Ramanya Resort will open as a “community isolation” center for coronavirus patients Aug. 1 as the area struggles with finding enough beds for the coronavirus-infected.

The closed hotel on Nong Yai Soi 14 in Nongprue will house those with minor Covid-19 symptoms waiting for hospital beds and recovering patients who cannot isolate at home.







Banglamung District Chief Wuttisak Singhadecho and Dr. Chanchai Limthongcharoen, deputy director of Banglamung Hospital, inspected the hotel July 27 and pronounced it 70 percent ready.

The third floor will house 80 people in 40 rooms. Food will be left at a table outside the room and patients must eat in their rooms. All trash is put in red hazardous-materials bags. No one is allowed to leave their rooms without a doctor’s permission. Closed-circuit cameras watch all public areas.

Wuttisak said medical personnel from Nongprue Subdistrict health-promotion hospitals will work with public health officers of the local government.

Umporn Simasatapornkul, an executive with Ramanya Resort, said the hotel has been closed for almost 18 months, so management was willing to work with the government. What he didn’t say was that it was the only way the resort could generate income and didn’t say how much Nongprue was paying.

He pledged that the entire hotel would be cleaned and disinfected before tourists are allowed to stay there again.

























