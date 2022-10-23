Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station offers full 5G connectivity

The new central railway station in Bangkok has become the first of its kind in Thailand and Southeast Asia to offer full 5G connectivity. The government says it plans to provide broader 5G coverage at transport stations and other facilities to help improve services and promote equitable access to this technology.







The State Railway of Thailand and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society have announced 5G coverage at Krungthep Apiwat Station, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, in a campaign to transform this station into an intelligent transportation hub.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan said this “5G Smart Station” makes the station the first of its kind in Southeast Asia where this modern technology is adopted. The 5G network installed at Bang Sue Grand Station is provided by True Corporation, a mobile network operator in Thailand.







Gen Prawit said this initiative reflects the government’s intention to push for higher 5G adoption and coverage. The government is to provide 5G services at transport stations across the country to serve both local people and tourists.

5G technology enables high-speed wireless connectivity that can be utilized through devices beyond smartphones. The event today also introduced a receptionist robot, smart trolleys, and AI-powered security system to assist passengers at this major transportation hub. (NNT)

































