Bangkok Airways launches Samui-Singapore flights; daily domestic routes

Bangkok Airways has announced its winter flight schedule from 31 October, 2021, onwards.

Domestic Routes:

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui 6 flights daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket 3 flights daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai 3 flights daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai 1 flight daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat 1 flight daily

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang 2 flights daily.

Samui – Phuket 2 flights daily.

Phuket – Hat Yai 1 flight daily.







International Routes:

Samui – Singapore 3 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday for international passengers under the Samui Plus programme.



Samui Plus Sandbox Sealed Route Flights

Bangkok Airways’ 2 sealed route flights daily for transit/transfer international passengers under the Samui Plus Sandbox programme connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ko Samui will run until 30 October, 2021.

Lounge Service

Bangkok Airways Lounge Service at Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Samui, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports will be resumed from 1 November, 2021, onwards, whereas all other destinations will remain suspended until further notice.

Health and Safety Measures

The airline has also announced that its flight operations strictly comply with the safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.







In-flight food and beverage services are currently suspended, and the consumption of personal food and drinks on board is not allowed.

Meanwhile, its crew members always wear protective masks and gloves while on duty, and passengers are required to wear their own protective mask on board at all times.







In addition, the airline noted that due to different travel restriction measures imposed by each provincial authority, it is strongly recommended that passengers check the latest announcement issued by the provincial authorities of their origin/destination. This is to ensure that requirements under such restrictive measures are met (including COVID-19 testing and vaccination documentation requirements), especially when it is close to the departure date, as the measures may be updated with changes. Passengers shall be denied check-in if all the required documents to enter the destination are not met, and Bangkok Airways takes no responsibility for denied boarding due to the incomplete required documents.

For more information about flight schedules, reservations, and ticketing services, please visit www.bangkokair.com.



























