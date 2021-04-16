Bangkok Airways closes ticketing offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket April 16-25

Bangkok Airways will close its ticketing offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket from April 16-25 due to the current Covid-19 crisis and the fact that the situation is expected to intensify.







The airline said its office-based employees will be allowed to work from home for the time being, but its front-line employees dealing with ground passenger services and in-flight passenger services, its aircraft maintenance engineers as well as those tasked with running its operating systems will strictly follow the company’s precautionary and prevention protocols.







These employees will be required to wear surgical face masks, gloves and face shields and are requested to wash their hands frequently as well as limit their travel to high risk areas.



The airline added that it is committed to prioritizing the health and safety of passengers and staff. The company will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against Covid-19 as required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. (NNT)











