Nattawut confirms no major protests expected, aims for productive amnesty law discussions

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nattawut Saikua, advisor to the Prime Minister, visited Government House to assess the political climate, Oct 28. Speaking to the media, he said no significant anti-government protests are anticipated at this time. Nattawut hopes for progress on the amnesty bill and Section 112, particularly during the upcoming parliamentary recess, while avoiding further conflicts.



When asked about his advisory role, Nattawut explained that he regularly assesses political movements and other key issues for the government. At present, the political demonstration scene appears stable, with most gatherings focused on public grievances around daily life issues, not mass mobilizations. He stated, “The government is emphasizing performance and public welfare, not countering demonstrations.”

Nattawut highlighted the importance of unity among coalition parties, as they work on the potentially divisive amnesty legislation. While all parties agree on reducing past political tensions, there remain differing views on Section 112. He believes that coalition members and civil groups will continue discussions during the parliamentary break to resolve issues without escalating conflicts.







Regarding his stance on amnesty, Nattawut reaffirmed his consistent views and stated that mutual respect among political parties is essential for a harmonious working environment. He noted, “Each party must voice its perspectives constructively, and this government must avoid adding tension.”

Reflecting on his role, Nattawut emphasized his commitment to fostering dialogue and advancing policy work for economic relief. He expressed hope that the coalition will find a middle ground to address public needs and deliver tangible results within the government’s remaining term.





































