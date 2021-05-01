Bangkok aims to vaccinate 70% of residents this year

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is aiming to vaccinate some 70 per cent of Bangkok residents, aged 18 and over, in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the plan on Friday, saying this measure is part of the second phase of vaccine rollout now that frontline medics and others at risk have been inoculated.







Vaccinations will be delivered at BMA-run hospitals as well as department stores specified by the Thai Chamber of Commerce. To be eligible, people are required to register via the @MorPhrom Line account.



The governor added that 10 million doses will be delivered between June and December, which works out to 40,000 to 50,000 jabs a day. (NNT)



