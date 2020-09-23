Ayutthaya couple hospitalized after family pitbull attack tries to pawn dog off as “playful” to new adoptees

By Pattaya Mail
Reporters found 4-year-old Bubi, a pitbull Bangkaew mix, tied in on short chain to an outside table.

An Ayutthaya couple is looking for a new home for a pitbull that attacked them both.

Waranrath Jantamorn, 41, called the media Sept. 21 after daughter Kotchaporn Duangkathong, 21, and son-in-law Prawit Matamoon, 37, were hospitalized with serious wounds inflicted by Bombay, a 4-year-old pitbull.

A veterinarian had to come back to the house and sedate Bombay, a 4-year-old brown Pitbull, before putting it in a cage.

Kotchaporn needed surgery and stitches after the dog mauled her face. Prawit came to her rescue and the dog turned on him. Kotchaporn had to beat the dog with a stick to make it let go of her husband. She then leaped out a ground-floor window to escape.



Despite the attack – which was, in fact, not the first – Waranrath claimed the dog was not vicious. She told those thinking of adopting that the animal actually was playful and just needed love.

In non-Buddhist countries, authorities would have euthanized the animal.

The couple owns two pitbulls, the second being a mix with a Thai Bangkaew dog. That canine apparently is more docile and was not reported to have attacked anyone. That dog was chained to a table when reporters arrived.

Waranrath Jantamorn said she leaped out a ground-floor window to escape.

Daughter Kotchaporn Duangkathong and son-in-law Prawit Matamoon were hospitalized with serious wounds.

