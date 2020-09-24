Thai couple attacked by family Pitbull, tries to pawn off ‘friendly’ dog

An Ayutthaya couple is looking for a new home for a pitbull that attacked them both.

Waranrath Jantamorn, 41, called the media Sept. 21 after daughter Kotchaporn Duangkathong, 21, and son-in-law Prawit Matamoon, 37, were hospitalized with serious wounds inflicted by Bombay, a 4-year-old pitbull.

Kotchaporn needed surgery and stitches after the dog mauled her face. Prawit came to her rescue and the dog turned on him. Kotchaporn had to beat the dog with a stick to make it let go of her husband. She then leaped out a ground-floor window to escape.







A veterinarian had to come back to the house and sedate the dog first before putting it in a cage.

Despite the attack – which was, in fact, not the first – Waranrath claimed the dog was not vicious. She told those thinking of adopting that the animal actually was playful and just needed love.

In non-Buddhist countries, authorities would have euthanized the animal.

The couple owns two pitbulls, the second being a mix with a Thai Bangkaew dog. That canine apparently is more docile and was not reported to have attacked anyone. That dog was chained to a table when reporters arrived.

