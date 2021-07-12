AstraZeneca booster shot for frontline Thai medical staff this week

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that frontline medical staff will be given a booster shot of AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

DDC deputy director-general Dr. Sophon Iamsirsithavorn said a panel of experts has recommended a third dose for medical workers, because over 600, who received two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine, have been infected with COVID-19.







According to the DDC, two medical staff have died from COVID-19 after getting the Sinovac vaccine, including a nurse in a private hospital who died despite having completed her vaccinations.

Dr. Sophon said that is the reason the department needs to give a third shot, to boost the immunity of medical staff, is because nurses and nursing assistants are at the highest risk of COVID-19 infections among medical staff, at 54%, followed by 7% for doctors and dentists. (NNT)



















