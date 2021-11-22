ASEAN and China aim for comprehensive strategic partnership

The ASEAN-China Summit celebrating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations kicked off on Monday, with the comprehensive strategic partnership as the main theme. Thailand’s Prime Minister participated in this year’s virtual summit, where he emphasized Thailand’s vision on the “Next Normal” of developments.







Leaders of Southeast Asian countries and China met in the virtual ASEAN-China Summit, the annual summit being hosted by China this year, with the main focus on comprehensive strategic partnership within the region.

Prime Minister of Thailand Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha emphasized Thailand’s Next Normal vision for development and human resources improvement for the 21st century, amidst challenges including the pandemic.



In his presentation, Gen Prayut highlighted three main development areas, firstly with a people-centric development approach that helps elevate their living quality while addressing social and development gaps, the bottom-up development of the economy and society that involves more technology and innovation, as well as that sustainable and eco-friendly development that pushes for the Bio-Circular-Green economic model.







Along with these visions, Thailand has also pledged to escalate its actions towards climate change, with goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and net-zero emission by 2065.

The ASEAN-China Summit was co-chaired by President of China Xi Jinping and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. The Chinese President pledged to support Thailand as Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation next year. (NNT)



























