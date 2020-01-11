Artificial Rain Making Operations to Start Sooner This Year

BANGKOK, Jan 10 – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation will start artificial rain-making operations sooner this year as drought tends to intensify in the dry season, said Deputy Agriculture Minister, CaptThammanatPrompao.

The department is now doing maintenance work for aircraft and training personnel to be ready to carry out the tasks effectively and safely.

The artificial rain making missions will start on February 17, sooner than the normal schedule on March 1. The operations will cover 25 river basins across the country or about 92 million acres of land.

SuraseeKittimonthon, the department’s director-general said the annual aircraft maintenance, involving 26 airplanes is due to finish on Jan 31.

In the meantime, five aircraft are operational for the missions to create artificial rain in the areas, affected by drought and ultra-fine dust air pollution.

Flight trainings are being undertaken before the beginning of the mission to fight drought this year, the deputy minister said.