Early Children’s Day Celebrations at Government House

BANGKOK, Jan 10 — Children of government officials and an army unit had the privilege of celebrating the National Children’s Day one day in advance because their parents will have to work on the National Children’s Day tomorrow.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed children whose parents are Government House officials and soldiers of the 21st Infantry Regiment in Chon Buri province, at Government House.

The children enjoyed activity booths and exhibits, visited the prime minister’s office, sat on the prime minister’s chair and received souvenirs there right away.

The children paid special interest in the models of dinosaurs and ThamLuang cave and enjoyed taking photos with them.

Tomorrow Gen Prayut will officially launch the National Children’s Day celebrations at Government House at 10.15am.

There will also be various activities including science labs, a handwriting contest, children’s news programs at Government House’s press center and the exhibitions of royal decorations and vintage cars.

The event at Government House is organized with the theme of “Children with Discipline and Environmental Mindfulness”.